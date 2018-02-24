Ex-Iloilo mayor seeks dismissal of graft case

Iloilo Rep. Geronimo Treñas is asking the Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division to dismiss the graft case filed against him in connection with P500,000 he allegedly released for the construction of Iloilo Press Club (IPC) building while he was the city mayor, citing violation of his right to speedy case disposition The motion said it took four years, 11 months and 26 days between the private complainant’s filing before the Office of the Ombudsman in 2012 and the office’s filing of the case before the Sandiganbayan in 2017. In filing the case last year, the Office of the Ombudsman alleged that between December 2003 and January 2004 Treñas approved to release the amount to IPC which was supposedly sourced from the Priority Development Assistance Fund of Senator Loren Legarda. IPC was not an accredited non-governmental organization of the city, according to records. Treñas has posted bail.