Ex-Iloilo town officials in trouble over vehicle allowance

THE former mayor and vice mayor of a town in Iloilo are facing graft cases for allegedly receiving transportation allowance (TA) in spite of having assigned government vehicles for their official use.

The Ombudsman said that based on the notice of disallowance the Commission on Audit (COA) issued, former

Lambunao mayor Reynor Gonzales allegedly received P90,000 while former vice mayor Cesar Gonzales allegedly received P83,880 as TA from January 2014 to December 2014.

COA then issued a notice of disallowance (ND) to the two officials ordering them to refund the amount.

Under the Department of Budget and Management Circular “those who were assigned or who use government motor transportation shall no longer be entitled to the TA, but only to the commutable [representation allowance]for the month,” the Ombudsman said in a statement.

Upon receipt of the ND from COA, Reynor partially settled the total amount of P40,400 in 2016 while Cesar had not shown any evidence that he had settled or complied with the ND” the Ombudsman said.