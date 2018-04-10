Ex-Immigration deputy commissioners facing plunder raps to be detained in Taguig jail

TWO former officials of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) who were charged with plunder after they allegedly received millions in exchange for the release of illegal Chinese workers will be detained at a detention facility in Taguig City.

Former Immigration deputy commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles each posted P60,000 bail for a related graft case but the Sandiganbayan Sixth Division, which has jurisdiction, found probable cause to try the two for plunder for which no bail was recommended.

They were brought to the Quezon City Jail Annex in Camp Bagong Diwa after the court issued the commitment order.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the bribery and plunder charges on March 23 against Argosino, Robles and Wenceslao Sombero Jr., then-president of the Asian Gaming Service Provider Association, Inc., the alleged bagman.

Jack Lam a.k.a. Lam Yin Lok was also accused of violation of Presidential Decree 46, along with Argosino, Robles, Sombero who has yet to make a court appearance.

PD 46 is a law that prohibits public officials or employees from receiving gifts and for private individuals from giving them. REINA TOLENTINO