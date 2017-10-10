Ex-Isabela gov fined after pleading guilty to charges over SALN

THE Sandiganbayan’s Second Division fined former Isabela Gov. Maria Gracia Cielo “Grace” Padaca a total of P4,000 after she pleaded guilty to the breach of conduct cases filed against her in 2015.

Padaca was accused of failing to file her Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN) for the years 2007 to 2010.

“In today’s hearing, accused Padaca, through counsel Atty. Rogelio A. Vinluan, moved that she be allowed to withdraw her earlier plea of not guilty to the charges, and that she be re-arraigned so that she enters a plea of guilty instead. The prosecution did not interpose any objection and the Court thus granted the motion,” the court said in a decision promulgated on September 27.

She was then re-arraigned and pleaded guilty to the charges.

“Considering the voluntary plea of guilty of the accused, and conformably with the provisions of Section 11(a) of R.A. 6713, the Court hereby sentences her to pay a fine of One Thousand Pesos (P1,000) in each of the four (4) criminal cases aforementioned, or the total amount of P4,000,” the court said. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO

Republic Act (R.A.) 6713 is the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.