Ex-Kudarat mayor, treasurer face malversation case

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed malversation charges against former Mayor Labualas Baganday Mamansual of Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat and then-Municipal Treasurer Francis Balanay Nadar before the Sandiganbayan for allegedly misappropriating more than P13 million of the town’s funds in 2010.

Assistant Special Prosecutor I Maria Rizza Ferrer-Mendoza of the Ombudsman’s office alleged in the charge sheets that the respondents, “conspiring and confederating with one another, did then and there willfully, unlawfully and feloniously, appropriate, take, convert, embezzle or misappropriate funds of the said municipality” totaling P13,003,776 on various dates from April to June 2010.

Seven Landbank checks were allegedly issued to Nadar in the amounts of P5 million; P2 million; P500,000; P70,000; P396,640; P5,023,674 and P13,462.71, which were debited from the account of Palimbang town.

The checks, allegedly without supporting documents, were encashed by the respondents and used the proceeds “for their personal use and benefit.”

The Ombudsman recommended a total of P280,000 bail each (P40,000 each in each count) for Mamansual and Nadar.