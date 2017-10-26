 Ex-La Union lawmaker, 5 others face graft raps for misuse of ‘pork’

THE Office of the Ombudsman filed at the Sandiganbayan charges of graft, malversation through falsification, and malversation against former La Union Rep. Thomas Dumpit Jr. (2nd District) and five other individuals over the alleged misappropriation of Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel totaling P14.55 million in 2008.

Named respondents along with Dumpit were: Alan Javellana, Rhodora Mendoza, Romulo Relevo, Ma. Julie Villaralvo-Johnson who are formerly from the National Agribusiness Corporation (Nabcor), and; Marilou Antonio who was then from the Kasangga sa Magandang Bukas Foundation, Inc. (KMBFI), at the time material to the cases.

The Ombudsman alleged in two charge sheets that the respondents “caused undue injury to the government as the livelihood projects turned out to be non-existent, thus allowing KMBFI to unduly profit from the fictitious transaction.”

One of the two graft cases involved P13.095 million while the other involved P1.455 million.

In the malversation case involving P13.095 million, the Ombudsman alleged that the acts by the accused “allowed KMBFI to take possession and thus misappropriate PDAF-drawn public funds, instead of implementing the PDAF-funded projects, which turned out to be non-existent, thus allowing KMBFI to unduly profit from the fictitious transaction.”

In the malversation through falsification case involving the P1.455 million, it said the alleged acts by the accused “allowed KMBFI to take possession and thus misappropriate PDAF-drawn public funds, instead of implementing the PDAF-funded projects, which turned out to be non-existent, while the accused “[then-]public officers and private individuals, in concert, facilitated the preparation and submission of falsified reports and documents for the release of the amount of P1,455,000.00, thus allowing KMBFI to unduly profit from the fictitious transaction.”

The Ombudsman recommended bail totaling P300,000 for each respondent. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO