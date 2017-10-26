Ex-La Union lawmaker, 5 others face PDAF raps

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed graft and malversation charges against former congressman Thomas Dumpit Jr. of La Union’s Second District and five others in connection with a P14.55-million Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) in 2008.

Advertisements

Also charged before the Sandiganbayan were Alan Javellana, Rhodora Mendoza, Romulo Relevo and Ma. Julie Villaralvo-Johnson, all formerly from the National Agribusiness Corp. (Nabcor); and Marilou Antonio, then of Kasangga sa Magandang Bukas Foundation, Inc. (KMBFI).

Dumpit allegedly chose and requested the supposedly unqualified KMBFI as partner in implementing livelihood projects to farmers in his legislative district without the benefit of public bidding covered by a memorandum of agreement signed with Javellana.

The Ombudsman’s office alleged that Javellana also facilitated, processe, and approved the disbursement of the subject PDAF release by signing two disbursement vouchers along with Johnson, who verified the supporting documents, and Relevo, who certified the expenses and issued two checks amounting P13.095 million and P1.455 million.

It said Antonio allegedly prepared the PDAF documents and acknowledged receipt of the two checks supposedly issued by Nabcor.

In the malversation case involving the P13.095 million, the Ombudsman alleged that the alleged acts by the accused public officials “allowed KMBFI to take possession and thus misappropriate PDAF-drawn public funds, instead of implementing the PDAF-funded projects, which turned out to be non-existent, thus allowing KMBFI to unduly profit from the fictitious transaction.”

The Ombudsman recommended P300,000 bail for each respondent.

REINA C. TOLENTINO