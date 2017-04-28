Ex-La Union official linked TO drugs, woman companion die in ambush

PUGO, La Union: A former La Union municipal vice mayor and his woman companion were shot dead by unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle along Aspiras Highway in Barangay Tabora East on Thursday. Senior Supt. Julius Basallo, Pugo police chief, identified the fatalities as former Vice Mayor Vincent Rafanan of Santo Tomas town, listed as a high-value-target and ranked No. 5 drug suspect in his hometown, and Beatriz Sakamoto, 31, of Basista, Pangasinan. Basista is reportedly a drug surrenderer. Both were declared dead at La Union Medical Center in Agoo, La Union from gunshot wounds. Rafanan, 42, and Basista were on board his car when the gunmen riding a motorcycle fired upon them. Basallo said empty shells of caliber 45 pistol and caliber 5.56 mm. rifle were found in the crime scene. Police are investigating the motive of the killings but the families of both victims refused to respond to queries by policemen and members of the media on the incident.

William Jun Garcia