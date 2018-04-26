Ex-Leyte gov seeks graft case dismissal

Former Leyte Gov. Carlos Jericho Petilla is asking the Sandiganbayan’s Fourth Division to nullify the charge sheet accusing him of graft in connection with a contract entered into for the purchase of liquid fertilizer.

The defense, in a motion to quash/motion to dismiss (with prayer to defer arraignment), asked the court to quash the information (charge sheet) “for violating his” right to speedy case disposition.

According to the defense, it took the Office of the Ombudsman about 12 years, two months and 12 days to finish its investigation.

“It cannot be denied that the passage of time inevitably affects the recollection of the witnesses that may be presented in defense of the charges filed against accused Petilla. Documents from 2004 may have been lost due to calamity, especially with the fact that the Provincial Government of Leyte [the former constituency of accused Petilla]had been ravaged by typhoons, such as the catastrophic Tropical Storm Yolanda in 2013. Records and papers may have been also lost due to human error,” the defense said in part.

The Ombudsman filed the case before the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan against Petilla, a formerEenergy secretary, and four others on April 6, 2018.

According to the motion, Task Force Abono was formed in February 2006 “to handle preliminary investigations and filing of cases relative to the fertilizer fund scam’.”

The Ombudsman’s Field Investigation Office filed a graft complaint before the Ombudsman against Petilla and other individuals on June 21, 2013.

Petilla filed his counter-affidavit on September 27, 2013 and the Ombudsman issued a resolution on July 10, 2017 finding basis to file the case before the court.

On October 30, 2017, the Ombudsman issued an order denying the motion for partial reconsideration which Petilla filed on September 12, 2017 and the supplement to this motion which he filed on October 25, 2017.

“As can be seen from the timeline above, it took the Ombudsman around 12 years, 2 months and 12 days from the creation of Task Force Abono up until the filing of the information at the Sandiganbayan,” the defense said in the motion.

“The Ombudsman gave absolutely no reason as to the cause of the decade-long delay of the conduct of the preliminary investigation against Accused Petilla,” the defense said also in part.

It argued that “[t]he Ombudsman is deemed ousted of authority to file the information by reason of the inordinate delay.”