Ex-lovers Lovi and Rocco finally have a heart-to-heart

When Rocco Nacino accepted the invitation of Gabby Eigenmann for a night cap one evening, the Encantadia star had no idea who among their circle of friends were coming. He was already on the way to the venue—a restaurant which Gabby partly owns—when Rocco learned that his former girlfriend Lovi would be there. Rocco proceeded just the same.

It was a fun get-together with almost all of the GMA Network artist’s “Kapuso” barkada present. As he joked and chatted with them, his eyes met Lovi’s as the night grew older, and in a spur-of-the moment decision, he approached her and asked if they can talk. Lovi readily agreed.

“While everyone was having fun talking, sabi ko, let’s talk about…alam mo na. The first few minutes, I could feel that we were both kinda uncomfortable. May ilangan talaga kasi we never got to talk about what happened to us. Before we knew it, it was already 4 a.m. and everyone had left,” Rocco recalled the fateful night to Showbuzz.

He described their heart-to-heart “exhilarating,” leaving him with a much “lighter feeling.”

“It was a very good talk—very mature,” he emphasized. “Nakakatuwa nga because that night when we talked, she told me, ‘Alam mo, Rocco, I dreamt about you last night.’ Then [true enough]the following night, we got to talk. I was thinking, ang galing talaga ni God. Parang He made a way for us to meet. I was happy it happened and I’m happy for her and her career. She’s doing Mulawin now, and I’m happy with all the big projects she’s getting. I’m also happy with the good things happening in her personal life.”

Rocco believes his lengthy heart-to-heart was an answered prayer.

“It was really about time that we cleared up everything with each other. We were able to verbalize what we were feeling inside, and it really helped. Kumbaga, walang nagtaasan ng pride. Tanggap lang kami nang tanggap. We just listened to what each one had to say. Issues concerning why we broke up were answered. We both said sorry to each other and we forgave each other. I couldn’t be happier.”

The emotional baggage Rocco had been carrying since their split is all gone now. He feels he’s ready to move on.

Is it also time for a new relationship? “That I cannot answer right now. Yes, I could feel I’m ready but I’d rather wait for God’s time. God’s timing is always perfect,” Rocco averred.

Although he isn’t dating anybody right now, Rocco admits that Encantadia co-star Sanya Lopez is the girl closest to him at the moment. He clarified though that he isn’t pursuing her.

“We’re still together in a show and our friendship is going great. I don’t want to rock the boat. Let’s see when we are finished with Encantadia.”

While waiting for what Rocco calls “God’s best plan for him,” he will see to it that he’s ready when the right girl comes. In fact, he’s now preparing to build his dream house in Antipolo.

“It’s the one big project of my life right now. Having my own house is in my bucket list. I’ve already talked to my contractor and hopefully, we can start building real soon.”

The Kapuso actor describes the house he’s building as very modern.

“Maraming salamin,” he quipped. “It’s going to have four rooms. One master’s bedroom, two bedrooms for my future children, and one guest room.”

At 30, Rocco is now serious about his future and wants to be prepared for a family. He knows he will have one sooner or later, which is why he is hard at work in showbiz.

“I hope in a few years’ time, perhaps when I’m 35, I’ll already start a family. Right now, I’m praying and waiting for the right girl to come my life,” Roco ended with a hopeful smile.

* * *

If there is one thing that makes Ai-Ai de las Alas sad, it’s the fact that the real “Area” in Angeles City where they shot her critically acclaimed indie movie Area of the same title, has been demolished. The place had been home to many impoverished people, but the city had no choice but to tear down and relocate those living there to another place.

“People in area were very nice to us when we were shooting the movie. Very cooperative sila. Ako naman laging nagpapakain ng mga tao—pa-lugaw, pa-pansit, pa-sandwich.

“After I won Best Actress for Area in New York, my plan was to go back there and magpapakain ulit ako. I asked my producer and friend Ferdie Lapuz to arrange everything but he told me wala na ngang Area—na-demolish na. Until now, I feel sad whenever I think of the place and the people there. I wish I could do something to help them in my own little way,” Ai-Ai said, her sadness very evident in her voice.

Meanwhile, for those who haven’t seen Area, the Comedy Queen announced that it will run in Cinema Lokal, a festival of Filipino Films that garnered awards abroad.

“It’s good the Filipinos will have a chance to see my movie because they will get to know what the place is all about. They will also see my acting na nagpanalo sa akin sa Queens World Film Festival.”

For the coming Holy Week, Ai-Ai’s plans are all laid out. She will have her traditional Pabasa, which she started some seven years ago. She will hold it on Holy Monday in her home in Quezon City.

Come Easter Sunday, she will fly to a nearby Asian country with boyfriend Gerald Sibayan to celebrate their third anniversary.

“Three years na kami pero for the last few months, I’ve been celibate. No sex talaga!” she swears. “Since I got my Papal Award, I started to be celibate. Sabi kasi ng pari, it’s a sin to do it outside of marriage. Since we’re not yet married, we decided not to do it. Pag nakasal na lang kami. Ang plano, as of today, sa 2018 but that’s just as of today,” she laughed heartily. “Gerald has been teasing me about it. Sabi niya, ‘21 years, gano’n?”

* * *

Getting to be more in demand as endorser these days is Derrick Monasterio. He’s been tapped to endorse the Black Water line of colognes along with existing endorser Christian Bautista. The pair of celebrities met the press on Tuesday who were all praises for what Derrick has achieved in his career.

Following the launch of the line’s TVC—supposedly the first in a series—Derrick said, “I really feel good about this new endorsement. I’m happy to think that manufacturers are giving me their trust nowadays. What I can promise is to really help them make their product more popular, and give them my time.”

Right after Holy Week, Derrick will start taping for the gigantic GMA telefantasya Mulawin Versus Ravena. He’s so excited about the project that he never misses his training from the fight routines and flying using a harness.

“The training isn’t easy but I know it’s for the show, and I want to give my best in this project. I know my role is really important so I will show my bosses at GMA that I deserve to play the role of Almiro in Mulawin Versus Ravena.”

His character Almiro is the son of Aguiluz and Alwina, the roles previously played by Richard Gutierrez and Angel Locsin in the original Mulawin 14 years ago.

“When I was told about my character, kinabahan talaga ko. I know it will demand a lot from me, especially in the fight scenes. Nakita naman natin noon kung gaano kagaling at kagandang kumilos ni Kuya Richard sa mga fight scenes, so I also need to be good. I told myself I have to always be in shape and to really be serious in training,” Derrick said.

* * *

If you see Lotlot de Leon blooming these days, it’s because she’s very happy with her life. Yes, she is in love. She doesn’t deny the fact that she and Lebanese boyfriend Fred El Soury—or Faddie, as Lotlot fondly calls him—are already entertaining the thought of getting married.

“Life is short. We have to stop the hate and be happy,” Lotlot quipped.

Faddie is very supportive of Lotlot not only in her acting career but also in the restaurant-bar she opened just a couple of weeks ago. He helps her in ope­rations because he knows how much Lotlot really worked hard at having a business.

“This resto-bar is really a dream come true for me. I’ve been wanting to open a restaurant for such a long time, and now that I got the opportunity to do it, I will really give it my best shot and make it successful,” Lotlot vowed.

Even if she’s busy attending to South Grill, the name her restaurant-bar located in BF Homes Paranaque, Lotlot doesn’t neglect her showbiz commitments. She’s busy taping for Destined To Be Yours with Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza.

“Hindi ko pala pwedeng kalimutan ang taping ko because it’s my primary job. One thing more, I really love working with Alden and Maine! They’re very nice and fun to work with. I’m so impressed with their humility. Parang wala lang sa kanila na sikat sila. Hindi pa-importante. I love their kind of attitude,” Lotlot said.