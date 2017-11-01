Ex-Lucena city mayor, 3 others convicted of graft

The Sandiganbayan’s Third Division has found former Lucena City (Quezon) Mayor Ramon Talaga Jr. and three others guilty beyond reasonable doubt in the graft case that they faced in connection with award of a contract for a computerization project in 2002.

The court convicted Talaga along with then-City Planning Development Officer Ofelia Garcia, who was then-chairman of the Technical Evaluation Committee (TEC) at the time material to the case; former City Budget Officer Ester Matibag, who was then-member of the Committee on Awards; and former Assistant City Treasurer Mercedita Capulong, who was also then-member of the Committee on Awards.

It sentenced them to six years up to eight years in prison with perpetual disqualification from holding public office, as it found that the prosecution proved all the elements of the offense that they were charged with.

Without justification

“As earlier discussed, the resort to limited source bidding is without valid justification. Moreover, the contract for the computerization project should not have been awarded to Amellar [Solutions] because it failed to comply with the technical requirements provided in the ToR [Terms of Reference]. Hence, the third element of violation of Section 3(e) of [Republic Act] 3019 is present insofar as accused Talaga, Garcia, Matibag and Capulong are concerned,” the court said in part in a 74-page decision promulgated on October 20.

Republic Act (RA) 3019 is the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted then-TEC members Roderick Abella, who was an employee of the City Treasurer’s Office and Ma. Prances Pelobello, who was then a computer instructor of Lucena City College; and then-Committee on Awards members Dennis Peter Lopinac and Matias Soriano.

It found that the prosecution “failed to prove the elements of the offense” that Abella was charged with.

“The prosecution also failed to prove that . . . Lopinac, Soriano and Pelobello conspired with accused [then-]public officers, and therefore, there is no basis for finding them guilty of violation of Sec. 3(e) of RA 3019,” the court said.

It thus ordered the release of the bonds, which they had posted for their provisional liberty.

The court also ordered that the hold departure orders that it had issued against them be lifted and set aside.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the case before the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan in 2010, alleging in part that unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference was given to Amellar Solutions by the resort to limited source bidding rather than competitive public bidding.

In its decision, the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division said in part,”The computerization project involves the procurement of software and computer equipment, which squarely falls within the definition of ‘supplies’ under RA 7160. Under the general rule, the procurement of said software and computer equipment must be done through competitive public bidding.”

RA 7160 is the Local Government Code of 1991.

The court, referring to Sec. 366 of RA 7160, said in part, “The City Government of Lucena opted to resort to limited source bidding. However, as seen from Sec. 366, limited source bidding is not one of the alternative modes enumerated.”

According to the decision, limited source bidding is an alternative method of procurement under Annex “C” of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Executive Order (EO) 262 Series of 2000.

Alternative method

“Such alternative method of procurement, however, cannot be resorted to by the City Government of Lucena. First, the IRR of EO 262 only applies to supply contracts of any agency or subdivision of the National Government, including Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations (GOCCs). Second, assuming that said IRR can apply to procurement of supplies by local government units, none of the conditions enumerated had been complied with,” the court said in part.

Associate Justice Sarah Jane Fernandez penned the ruling, which was concurred in by Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang, who concurrently leads the court’s Third Division, and by Associate Justice Bernelito Fernandez.