Ex-Manila lawmaker Mark Jimenez dies

Former Manila sixth district Rep. Mark Jimenez passed away on Tuesday at the age of 70.

“He embodied a story for all of us, one of starting humbly, rising above all his circumstances and eventually choosing a life of service. This is the story we choose to remember him by, as his children, all 13 of us, and his chosen children, in District 6 in Manila,” his family said.

Jimenez’s remains will be at Funeraria Rey in Pandacan on April 27 and 28 and will be moved to Heritage Park Taguig on April 29 and 30.