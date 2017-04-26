Ex-Manila lawmaker Mark Jimenez dies

Former Manila sixth district Rep. Mark Jimenez passed away on Tuesday at the age of 70.

“He embodied a story for all of us, one of starting humbly, rising above all his circumstances and eventually choosing a life of service. This is the story we choose to remember him by, as his children, all 13 of us, and his chosen children, in District 6 in Manila,” his family said.

Jimenez’s remains will be at Funeraria Rey in Pandacan on April 27 and 28 and will be moved to Heritage Park Taguig on April 29 and 30. REINA TOLENTINO