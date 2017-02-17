EX-Marcos campaigner named UK ambassador

Former Davao representative and 2016 campaign manager of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has assumed office as ambassador-designate to the United Kingdom. Antonio Manuel Lagdameo arrived in London to assume his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Philippines to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Lagdameo and his wife, Maria Linda Floirendo-Lagdameo, were welcomed at the Heathrow Airport Terminal by David Pearey, Special Representative of the Foreign Secretary, Protocol Directorate, Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO); Chargé d’Affaires Gilberto Asuque; Consul General Senen Mangalile; and Administrative Officer Maria Theresa Jesusa Albano.

