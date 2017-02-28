Ex-Marinduque lawmaker seeks dismissal of cases

Former Marinduque Rep. Edmundo Reyes Jr. is asking the Sandiganbayan’s First Division to quash charges of graft and of malversation through falsification filed against him and several other, saying he was denied due process.

The charges were in connection with the allegedly anomalous transfer of fertilizer funds totaling P5 million to a non-government organization (NGO) in 2004.

In a 12-page motion, Reyes’ counsel said, “The OMB’s [Ombudsman] long delay in filing the cases with the Honorable Court had deprived Mr. Reyes of his constitutional right to due process, and most especially, his right to a speedy disposition of the cases provided in Section 16, Article III of the 1987 Constitution.”

The defense pointed out that the complaint was filed before the Office of the Ombudsman only in 2011 or seven years after the alleged acts were supposedly committed in 2004.

Reyes was charged along with former Department of Agriculture Regional Field Unit IV Executive Director Dennis Araullo, former Accountant Raymundo Braganza, former Technical Directors Balagtas Torres and Rodolfo Guieb, former Legislative Coordinator Lucille Odejar and then-Cashier II Dory Iranzo.