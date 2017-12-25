Ex-Marine held in San Francisco terror plot

SAN FRANCISCO: Federal agents are probing the background of a former US Marine for allegedly plotting a Christmas attack in San Francisco inspired by the Islamic State jihadist group, according to court documents.

Tow-truck driver Everitt Aaron Jameson, 26, was planning to target the city’s busy Pier 39 tourist spot, according to an affidavit submitted Friday by FBI Special Agent Christopher McKinney.

The suspect is said to have outlined to undercover agents a plan to use explosives to target crowds at the pier – which is lined with restaurants, shops and bars – between December 18 and 25 because “Christmas was the perfect day to commit the attack.”

Jameson professed not to need an escape plan as he was “ready to die,” the document said. As a former soldier, he said, “I have been trained in combat and things of war.”

The FBI said the public was “never in imminent danger.”

Yet McKinney acknowledged an FBI misstep that could have endangered the investigation.

He said that on Monday, an FBI employee using a telephone number with a Washington DC area code had mistakenly called Jameson’s cell phone. When Jameson answered, apparently in Arabic, the employee immediately hung up.

When Jameson called back, he got a voicemail message giving the employee’s name but not identifying the agency.

That evening, Jameson told his undercover contact, “I don’t think I can do this after all. I’ve reconsidered.”

FBI agents raided the suspect’s home in Modesto, California two days later, allegedly finding his last will and testament along with a .22-caliber Winchester rifle, handguns, fireworks and ammunition.

Jameson attended basic training with the Marine Corps in 2009, obtaining a “sharpshooter” rifle qualification, the FBI said, but was discharged after failing to disclose a history of asthma.