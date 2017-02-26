Ex-mayor, 4 others nabbed with guns in Pampanga

Camp Olivas, Pampanga: Joint operatives of the Pampanga-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Special Action Force of Police Regional Office (PRO)3 arrested former mayor Luis Espino of Arayat town and four others for illegal possession of firearms. PRO3 regional director Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino said Espino, Rosendo Dizon and three other unidentified suspects were nabbed during a raid on Espino’s house in Barangay Cacutud, Arayat town. Confiscated from Espino’s house were five assorted long and short firearms that were turned over to Angeles CIDG for appropriate filing of charges against the suspects.