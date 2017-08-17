Ex-Misamis lawmaker, several others charged

The Office of the Ombudsman has charged before the Sandiganbayan former Misamis Occidental Rep. Marina Clarete and several others for graft, malversation through falsification and malversation over alleged misappropriation of P62.63-million Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) between 2007 and 2009.

The Ombudsman alleged that Clarete chose and endorsed the Aaron Foundation Philippines Inc., Kabuhayan at Kalusugang Alay sa Masa Foundation Inc. and Kasangga sa Magandang Bukas Foundation Inc. as project partners in implementing PDAF-funded livelihood projects which “turned out to be non-existent.”

Also charged with 18 counts of graft were former Agriculture Secretary and now Bohol Rep. Arthur Yap (two counts); Alan Javellana (13 counts), Rhodora Mendoza (13 counts), Encarnita Munsod (four counts), Ma. Julie Villaralvo-Johnson (five counts), Romulo Relevo (two counts), Maria Ninez Guañizo (two counts) and Victor Roman Cacal (two counts), formerly from the National Agribusiness Corporation (Nabcor); Gondelina Amata (eight counts), Emmanuel Alexis Sevidal (eight counts), Evelyn Sucgang (three counts), Gregoria Buenaventura (eight counts), Ofelia Ordoñez (seven counts), Sofia Cruz (four counts), Chita Jalandoni (five counts) and Filipina Rodriguez (one count) who were formerly from the National Livelihood Development Corporation (NLDC); Antonio Ortiz (two counts), Dennis Cunanan (one count), Maria Rosalinda Lacsamana (two counts), Francisco Figura (two counts), Consuelo Lilian Espiritu (two counts) and Marivic Jover (one count) who were formerly from the Technology Resource Center (TRC); and Marilou Antonio (14 counts), Marilou Ferrer (two counts), Allen Calma (two counts), Rodrigo Doria (six counts), Pio Ronquillo (two counts), Flerida Alberto (10 counts), Maria Paz Vega (seven counts), Ma. Nerizan Gador and Godofredo Roque.

Charged with malversation through falsification along with Clarete (11 counts) were: Javellana (four counts), Mendoza (four counts), Munsod (two counts), Johnson (three counts), Antonio (nine counts), Ferrer (two counts), Calma (two counts), Alberto (seven counts), Vega (five counts), Amata (six counts), Sevidal (six counts), Sucgang (two counts), Buenaventura (six counts), Ordoñez (five counts), Doria (six counts), Cruz (two counts), Jalandoni (four counts), with one count each for Yap, Cacal, Guañizo, Relevo, Rodriguez, Gador, Roque, Ortiz, Lacsamana, Figura, Jover, Espiritu and Ronquillo.

Charged with malversation were Javellana (four counts), Mendoza (four counts), Munsod (two counts), Antonio (five counts), Amata (two counts), Sevidal (two counts), Buenaventura (two counts), Ordoñez (two counts), Cruz (two counts), Alberto (three counts), Vega (two counts), with one count each for Ortiz, Cunanan, Lacsamana, Figura, Espiritu, Ronquillo, Yap, Cacal, Guañizo, Sucgang, Relevo, Johnson and Jalandoni.