Ex-Misamis Oriental gov, 4 others face graft raps

Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno and four other Misamis Oriental officials are facing graft charges before the Sandiganbayan for allegedly awarding alleged anomalous contract of lease for a construction tool when he was provincial governor. Charged along with Moreno were former Provincial Administrator Patrick Gabutina; then acting Provincial Budget Officer Elmer Wabe, who was vice-chairman of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC); former acting Provincial Accountant Divina Bade and former Assistant Provincial Engineer Rolando Pacuribot, BAC member. The Office of the Ombudsman accused them of violating Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019 (the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act). The Ombudsman alleged the accused give Earth Tools unwarranted benefit, awarding it the contract of lease for one unit of Vibratory Roller from August 2008 to October 2008, in the amount of P1.1 million despite the absence of a public bidding. The same alleged illegal transaction was done from October 2009 to November 2009 and in February 2010, amounting to P846,720.00. The Ombudsman recommended a total of P60,000 bail for each accused.