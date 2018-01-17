Ex-Muslim commission chief, 2 others in graft case

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed a graft case before the Sandiganbayan against two then-National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) officers and another individual in connection with a housing contract for pilgrims in 2014.

Facing one count of violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act are then-NCMF Secretary Yasmin Lao; then-NCMF Chief of Staff Norodin Lomondot; and Ahmed Khalil, who was identified in the charge sheet as then-director of sales and marketing of Al-Rayah Hotels.

The Ombudsman alleged in the charge sheet that Lao and Lomondot, “conspiring and confederating with one another and with” Ahmed Khalil, “g[a]ve Al-Rayah Hotels/Faisal Mohamel Arishi unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference by causing the execution of the Housing Contract for Filipino Pilgrims in Makkah Al-Mukarramah for 1435H/2014 Hajj Season with Al-Rayah Hotels/Faisal Mohamed Arishi for the housing accommodation for 3000 pilgrims in Al Khozai Tower at Al Mansour, Makkah al-Mukarramah, Saudi Arabia despite the following” supposed “irregularities.”

According to the charge sheet, “Al Khozai Tower and Al-Rayah Hotels” supposedly “were not accredited with/had not been issued the necessary permit by the Ministry of Hajj” when the contract was entered into.

Also, Al Khozai Tower was supposedly “then still under construction” and “the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Hajj were” supposedly “not followed.”

The Ombudsman also alleged that “[t]here were other service providers offering hotels that were suitable and ready for occupancy.”

The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail for each of the three accused.

REINA C. TOLENTINO