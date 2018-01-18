EX-NAVY CHIEF CLEARS BONG GO

Former Navy chief Ronald Joseph Mercado on Thursday defended Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go, saying that the close aide of the President had nothing to do with the Philippine Navy’s frigate project.

“Christopher ‘Bong’ Go never asked anything about the Philippine Navy’s P18 billion Frigate Acquisition Project,” Mercado said in a statement.

“On my side, when I was flag officer in-command, we never once, with so many times we were together in many foreign Navy ships, and there was never an instance, not once, that he even asked me about the frigate. Never,” he said.

“He never intervened, much more talk to me about these things,” he added.

Mercado said he was “shocked” over news reports that “other personalities” were being dragged into the controversial Navy frigate project.

He also denied that he received a letter inviting him to go to Malacañang to defend why he chose Thales Tacticos.