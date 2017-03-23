Ex-NCDA official faces sexual harassment case

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed a case for sexual harassment before the Sandiganbayan against Mateo Lee Jr., former deputy executive director of the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA), on the complaint of a former subordinate. According to the charge sheet, Lee allegedly “demand[ed], request[ed]or require[d]sexual favor from” a then-subordinate “by asking…in several instances, when they would check in a hotel, sending her flowers, food and messages of endearment and continuing to do so even after several protests from her, visiting her house and church and inquiring about her from her family, relatives and friends, and even following her on her way home…” The Ombudsman alleged the supposed “sexual demand, request or requirement resulted in an intimidating, hostile or offensive working environment to” the then-subordinate from February 2013 to March 2014. Lee is not required to post bail.