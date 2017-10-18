Ex-Negros lawmaker in trouble over PDAF

THE Office of the Ombudsman has found basis to file graft and malversation charges before the Sandiganbayan against former Negros Oriental third district Rep. Herminio Teves in connection with his 2007 Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF).

Advertisements

Also facing indictment were his then-chief of staff Hiram Pulido, as well as former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center (TLRC) officials Antonio Ortiz, Dennis Cunanan, Marivic Jover, Belina Concepcion and Francisco Figura.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, Ombudsman investigators found documents showing that Teves’ P10-million PDAF — which was meant for livelihood projects for depressed barangay (villages) in the district — was allegedly used to fund “ghost” projects.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, said “certainly, this illegal conversion and transfer of public funds to the Molugan Foundation, purportedly for projects which did not actually exist, represent quantifiable pecuniary losses to the government constituting undue injury within the context of Section 3(e) of R.A. No. 3019.”

Republic Act (RA) 3019 is the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Teves allegedly requested the release of a fourth tranche of PDAF in December 2006 and “selected the TLRC as implementing agency and the Molugan Foundation, Inc., as conduit non-government organization (NGO),” according to the statement.

It was later determined that the Molugan Foundation allegedly did not have the capacity to implement the project as it was supposedly incorporated only in 2007.

The Ombudsman further said in part that field investigators found that there was no public bidding “and that the NGO’s place of incorporation and the whereabouts of its incorporators both yielded negative results.

The statement also said, “[t]he COA Special Audits Office Report and Notice of Disallowance disclosed that the projects supposedly funded by Teves’ PDAF were ghost or inexistent as there were no documents of its implementation or actual fund utilization.”

Teves said in his defense that his signatures appearing in various documents linking him to the transactions were forged.

But the Ombudsman said that “forgery is not presumed; it must be proved by clear, positive and convincing evidence and the burden of proof lies on the party alleging forgery as mere variance of the signatures in different documents cannot be considered as conclusive proof that one is forged.”

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman ordered Pulido dismissed with perpetual disqualification from holding public office for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. His retirement benefits were forfeited and civil service eligibility cancelled.

The penalty of dismissal is convertible to a fine worth the respondent’s one-year salary in case the respondent is no longer in the government service.