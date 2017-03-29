Ex-Negros mayor, 8 others in trouble over project awarding

The Office of the Ombudsman has found basis to file a graft case before the Sandiganbayan against former Mayor Romel Yogore of Valladolid, Negros Occidental and several others over the alleged awarding of a project for the repair of two mechanical grain dryers without public bidding in 2008.

Facing indictment with Yogore are then-Municipal Agricultural Officer Giovanni Robles; then-Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) members Joseph Alfonso Manayon, Ernesto Genobis, Daisy Galve, Cherryl Aguirre, Merlene Magbanua and Ramonito Amazona; and Romeo Tanalgo of FranMar Agro-Industrial Sales.

A statement issued on Wednesday said Yogore and the then-BAC members allegedly awarded the project for the repair of the mechanical grain dryers to Franmar for P698,000 “availing of the alternative method of shopping.”

“It is an established public policy, as well as statutory mandate, that all government procurement shall be done through competitive public bidding. Alternative methods shall be resorted to only in the highly exceptional cases provided under the law,” the statement said.

Citing procurement rules, it added that shopping may be resorted to for projects that involve “readily available off-the-shelf goods or ordinary/regular office equipment to be procured directly from suppliers of known qualifications.”

The respondents presented no BAC resolution to justify the resort to shopping, according to the Ombudsman.

The statement “the status of Franmar as the alleged exclusive distributor of Chung Ching mechanical dryers does not merit the resort to shopping” because the “condition of exclusivity of the source is applicable only in direct contracting.”

The Ombudsman said investigation showed that Franmar was allegedly only a sub-dealer of the brand of dryers.