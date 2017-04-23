Ex-Negros Oriental mayor, 3 others face graft case

The Office of the Ombudsman filed a graft case before the Sandiganbayan against former Mayor Lawrence Teves of Tanjay City, Negros Oriental and three others for allegedly causing the procurement of construction materials without public bidding in 2011.

Named respondents along with Teves, now city vice mayor, are then-Punong Barangay/Liga ng mga Barangay president Denver Bokingkito, then-Sangguniang Kabataan Federation president Mar Saguran and then-City Gene­ral Services officer Bogard Colina.

Assistant Special Prosecutor III Jorge Espinal alleged in the charge sheet that “conspiring with one another,” the respondents “cause[d]the procurement of construction materials from Megatrend Enterprises for the repair of the covered canals located in Barangays 5 and 6, Tanjay City, in the amount of P280,876.34, without public bidding and despite the absence of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) resolution justifying and recommending the use of alternative mode of procurement required under Republic Act No. 9184…”

The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail each for the respondents.

Under Republic Act No. 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act), public officials are prohibited from causing undue injury to any party, or giving any private party any unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference in the discharge of their official administrative or judicial functions through manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence.