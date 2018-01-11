‘EX-NEGROS VICE MAYOR LIABLE FOR ABUSE OF AUTHORITY’

THE Office of the Ombudsman found former Vice Mayor Santiago Maravillas of Escalante City, Negros Occidental administratively liable for abuse of authority in connection with the termination of the services of two contractual employees when he was acting mayor. The Ombudsman found on investigation that Maravillas allegedly terminated the services of Florencio Lauron, then-heavy equipment operator and Francisca Pabuaya, administrative aide in 2016. “Respondent’s act of terminating the services of Lauron and Pabuaya without cause and without due process is a clear display of excessive use of authority,” the Ombudsman said in its consolidated decision.