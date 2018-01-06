Ex-Palawan gov in murder case freed

Former Palawan governor Joel Reyes, charged with the murder of a prominent environmentalist, has been released after a court voided the case against him, his lawyer said on Saturday.

Reyes was arrested in 2015 for the killing of Gerry Ortega, a prominent campaigner and radio host, who frequently accused Reyes of massive corruption.

Lawyer Demetrio Custodio said his client was released late on Friday after the court decision.

Ortega was shot dead while shopping in Puerto Princesa in 2012. He had accused Reyes of corruption linked to alleged environmental crimes on the island.

Reyes and his brother Mario, who was also implicated in the crime, went missing in 2012 after an arrest warrant was issued for them. They were caught in Thailand in 2015.

Mario was freed on bail in 2016.

Custodio said the Court of Appeals upheld a petition to void the arrest warrant against Reyes, challenging the testimony of a key witness in the case.

The court said the testimony linking Reyes to the killing was “riddled with inconsistencies,” according to Custodio.

“On that basis, the finding of probable cause and the issuance of a warrant of arrest was wrong,” he cited the court ruling as saying.

A spokesman of the appellate court could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Ortegas, said “Our family is still recovering from the shock of (Friday’s) news,” and asked supporters to “remain vigilant.”

