Ex-Palawan village head faces malversation case

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed a malversation case before the Sandiganbayan against Douglas Hagedorn over alleged failure to return four firearms after his term as barangay (village) chairman and member of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (city council) of Puerto Princesa ended in 2010. The Ombudsman accused him of malversation of public property, which is punishable under the Revised Penal Code. The Ombudsman alleged Hagedorn “by reason of his [then-]duties and [then-]position was accountable and had custody of the four firearms” which were public properties and placed under his control and care. Hagedorn became an ex-officio member of the city council being the president of the Association of Barangay Captains of Puerto Princesa City while he was chairman of Barangay San Miguel. The Ombudsman recommended P40,000 bail for his provisional liberty.