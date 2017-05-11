Ex-PBA cager Peña faces drug raps

THE National Bureau of Investigation has filed drug charges against former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) cager Dorian Peña at the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Pena, along with two others, was arrested in a drug entrapment operation in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday.

He underwent preliminary inquest proceedings on Thursday at the DoJ for charges for violation of Section 7 (visitor of a drug den) and Section 15 (use of dangerous drugs) of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (Republic Act 9165).

Also charged were Ledy Mea Vilchez and Jose Paolo Ampeso. Both are facing charges for violation of Sections 5, 6, 11, 12, 15 and 26 of the Dangerous Drugs law.

Confiscated from the suspects were two plastic sachets containing shabu and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

The NBI said all of the three suspects tested positive for illegal drugs use.

Peña played as center for several teams in the Philippine Basketball Association including Globalport, Barako Bull and San Miguel Beer.