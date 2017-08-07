FORMER professional basketball players who were hired as Customs employees by Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon have appeared at the House of Representatives investigating the entry of P6.4 billion worth of illegal drugs into the country.

At the resumption of the inquiry on Monday, present were Kenneth Duremdes, former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Most Valuable Player; PBA Hall of Famer Marlou Aquino, former PBA players Ronjay Enrile and Bernzon Franco, former MBA player Gherome Ejercito; and Michael Sumalinog, former University of Santo Tomas Growling Tiger.

The players served or are still serving as technical assistants under Faeldon and the Bureau of Customs intelligence unit for P50,000 a month.

Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu of Batangas questioned the competencies of the athletes, whether they were college graduates, or capable of handling tasks in the bureau.

Abu questioned the hiring of the athletes after Faeldon accused politicians, including lawmakers, of perpetuating corruption in Customs by strong-arming BOC officials to accommodate people recommended by lawmakers.