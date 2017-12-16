Ex-PCGG chief faces raps for unaccounted cash advances

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed charges before the Sandiganbayan against former Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) chairman Camilo Sabio for allegedly failing in 2009 to render account for cash advances totaling P350,000 within two months after the prescribed period for doing so lapsed.

The offense is punishable under Article 218 of the Revised Penal Code.

Based on the charge sheet, the cash advances were intended “for field/activity operating expenses in relation to his official function or his office” at the time.

The Ombudsman alleged that Sabio was “accountable for the cash advances for the year 2008 covered by… undated Disbursement Voucher Numbers 2008-12-1164 and 2008-12-1314… received by him via Check Numbers 959143… and 959185… in the total amount of P350,000.”

Sabio was allegedly “required under Commission on Audit (COA) Circular No. 97-002 to liquidate his cash advances for field operating expenses,” according to the charge sheet.

The Ombudsman recommended P6,000 as bail.

On Friday, the case was raffled to the Sandiganbayan’s Second Division. REINA TOLENTINO