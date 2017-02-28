Ex-PNP Aviation director named new PRO4A director

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: Chief Supt. Ma Aplasca was named the new regional director of Police Regional Office-Calabarzon replacing Chief Supt. Valfrie Tabian who retired last February 24. Aplasca was former director of the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group and member of Philippine Military Academy ‘Hinirang’ Class of 1987. “I am truly humbled with this new appointment. I am fully aware of the challenges ahead of me but I am taking on this challenge in the name of service,” Aplasca said during the turnover. He urged his fellow officers to aspire for “what is noble, to aim for the higher calling of our profession and to render reputable and decent public service. Let us remember our sworn duty to serve and protect,” Aplasca said.