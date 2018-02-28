Ex-PNP chief faces perjury charges

Former Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Alan Purisima is facing perjury cases before the Sandiganbayan over alleged failure to state and declare pieces of property in several Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

The Office of the Ombudsman, which filed the cases on February 23, recommended a total of P48,000 bail for the accused.

In the first and second charge sheets, the Ombudsman alleged that Purisima “ma[d]e a willful and deliberate assertion of falsehood upon a material matter by failing to state and declare in his” 2006 and 2007 SALN his wife’s property covered by CLOA CA-25916.

CLOA is certificate of land ownership award.

In the third charge sheet, it alleged that he “ma[d]e a willful and deliberate assertion of falsehood upon a material matter by failing to state and declare in his 2008 SALN… the property acquired by his wife… through Deed of Donation dated May 12, 2008; and… her properties covered by CLOA CA-25916 and CLOA VOS-28452…”

In the fourth charge sheet, it alleged that he “ma[d]e a willful and deliberate assertion of falsehood upon a material matter by failing to state and declare in his 2009 SALN, (1) the property acquired by his wife… through Deed of Donation dated May 12, 2008; (2) the properties under her name covered by CLOA CA-25916 and CLOA VOS-28452; and (3) his property covered by CLOA VOS-28012…”

In the fifth charge sheet, it alleged that he “ma[d]e a willful and deliberate assertion of falsehood upon a material matter by failing to state and declare in his 2011 SALN, (1) the property acquired by his wife… through Deed of Donation dated May 12, 2008; (2) her properties covered by CLOA CA-25916 and CLOA VOS-28452; (3) and property covered by CLOA VOS-28012; (4) his firearms, a HPRFL BMSTR 223 and Pistol STI 40…”

There are three other charge sheets Perjury is punishable under Article 183 of the Revised Penal Code.