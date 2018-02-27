Ex-PNP chief Purisima faces perjury raps

THE Office of the Ombudsman has filed perjury cases before the Sandiganbayan against former Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Alan Purisima for alleged failure to state and declare properties in several Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

The Ombudsman alleged that Purisima “fail[ed]to state and declare in his” 2006 and 2007 SALNs his wife’s property covered by CLOA CA-25916.

CLOA is certificate of land ownership award.

The Ombudsman also alleged that Purisima “fail[ed]to state and declare in his 2008 SALN…the property acquired by his wife…through Deed of Donation dated May 12, 2008; and…her properties covered by CLOA CA-25916 and CLOA VOS-28452…”

In his 2009 SALN, Purisima allegedly “fail[ed]to state and declare…(1) the property acquired by his wife…through Deed of Donation dated May 12, 2008; (2) the properties under her name covered by CLOA CA-25916 and CLOA VOS-28452; and (3) his property covered by CLOA VOS-28012…”

In his 2011 SALN, Purisima allegedly “fail[ed]to state and declare…(1) the property acquired by his wife…through Deed of Donation dated May 12, 2008; (2) her properties covered by CLOA CA-25916 and CLOA VOS-28452; (3) and property covered by CLOA VOS-28012; (4) his firearms, a HPRFL BMSTR 223 and Pistol STI 40…”

In his 2012 SALN, Purisima allegedly “fail[ed]to state and declare…(1) the property acquired by his wife…through Deed of Donation dated May 12, 2008; her properties covered by CLOA CA-25916 and CLOA VOS-28452; (3) his property covered by CLOA VOS-28012; and (4) his firearms, a HPRFL BMSTR 223, a Pistol STI 40, and CZ 9MM SPO1 Shadow…”

In his 2013 SALN, he allegedly “fail[ed]to state and declare…(1) the property acquired by his wife…through Deed of Donation dated May 12, 2008; (2) her properties covered by CLOA CA-25916 and CLOA VOS-28452; (3) his properties covered by CLOA VOS-28012 and CARP-2013000371; (4) his firearms, a HPRFL BMSTR 223, a Pistol STI 40, a CZ 9MM SPO1 Shadow, and HPRFL UDMC 556…”

In his 2014 SALN, he allegedly “fail[ed]to state and declare…(1) the property acquired by his wife…through Deed of Donation dated May 12, 2008; (2) her properties covered by CLOA CA-25916 and CLOA VOS-28452; and (3) his property covered by CLOA VOS-28012…” MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO