Ex-PNP chief Purisima pleads not guilty to perjury charges

FORMER Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Alan Purisima pleaded not guilty to the perjury charges he was facing before the Sandiganbayan’s Second Division over his alleged failure to state and declare properties in eight of his Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs).

Purisima was arraigned on Friday (March 16) and entered a plea of not guilty.

The court also granted Purisima permission to travel abroad.

“On 23 April 2018, accused…is scheduled to travel to Biloxi, Mississippi, United States of America, to attend the 2018 National Book of the Play & Annual Meeting of the Royal Order of Jesters. His flight from and to the Philippines shall be via San Francisco, California, United States of America, where he would also visit his family. Accused…is scheduled to return to the Philippines on 08 May 2018, arriving by 09 May 2018,” the defense said earlier in a motion.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the cases before the Sandiganbayan on February 23.

Purisima posted bail for his provisional liberty. REINA TOLENTINO