Ex-PNP chief Purisima seeks permission to travel

Former Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Alan Purisima is asking the Sandiganbayan’s Second Division to allow him to travel to San Francisco in the US from April 23 to May 9.

Purisima is facing perjury cases before the court over alleged failure to state and declare properties in several Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs).

“On 23 April 2018, accused…is scheduled to travel to Biloxi, Mississippi, United States of America, to attend the 2018 National Book of the Play & Annual Meeting of the Royal Order of Jesters. His flight from and to the Philippines shall be via San Francisco, California, United States of America, where he would also visit his family.

Accused is scheduled to return to the Philippines on 08 May 2018, arriving by 09 May 2018,” the defense said in a motion.

Purisima’s camp recalled that he previously filed motions seeking permission to travel abroad before other divisions of the Sandiganbayan, which motions were granted.

“One of such motions was filed in connection with” his “travel to the United States of America from 16 to 27 October 2017 to attend the induction of the Royal Order of Jesters,” the defense said.

“Accused is fully aware of the legal consequences in violating the conditions of his bail and thus assures this Honorable Court that he will not be using his scheduled travel abroad to flee or otherwise evade appearance,” it added.

The defense also said that he “undertakes to comply with any condition set by this Honorable Court in relation to this motion.”

According to the defense, Purisima “voluntarily surrendered before” the court and posted P48,000 bail on March 2.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the cases on February 23.

In the first and second charge sheets, the Ombudsman alleged that Purisima “ma[d]e a willful and deliberate assertion of falsehood upon a material matter by failing to state and declare in his” 2006 and 2007 SALNs his wife’s property covered by CLOA CA-25916.

CLOA is certificate of land ownership award.

In the third charge sheet, it alleged that he “ma[d]e a willful and deliberate assertion of falsehood upon a material matter by failing to state and declare in his 2008 SALN the property acquired by his wife through Deed of Donation dated May 12, 2008; and her properties covered by CLOA CA-25916 and CLOA VOS-28452.”

In the fourth charge sheet, it alleged that he “ma[d]e a willful and deliberate assertion of falsehood upon a material matter by failing to state and declare in his 2009 SALN, (1) the property acquired by his wife through Deed of Donation dated May 12, 2008; (2) the properties under her name covered by CLOA CA-25916 and CLOA VOS-28452; and (3) his property covered by CLOA VOS-28012.”

In the fifth charge sheet, it alleged that he “ma[d]e a willful and deliberate assertion of falsehood upon a material matter by failing to state and declare in his 2011 SALN, (1) the property acquired by his wife through Deed of Donation dated May 12, 2008; (2) her properties covered by CLOA CA-25916 and CLOA VOS-28452; (3) and property covered by CLOA VOS-28012; (4) his firearms, a HPRFL BMSTR 223 and Pistol STI 40.”

In the sixth charge sheet, it alleged that he “ma[d]e a willful and deliberate assertion of falsehood upon a material matter by failing to state and declare in his 2012 SALN, (1) the property acquired by his wife through Deed of Donation dated May 12, 2008; her properties covered by CLOA CA-25916 and CLOA VOS-28452; (3) his property covered by CLOA VOS-28012; and (4) his firearms, a HPRFL BMSTR 223, a Pistol STI 40, and CZ 9MM SPO1 Shadow.”

In the seventh charge sheet, it alleged that he “ma[d]e a willful and deliberate assertion of falsehood upon a material matter by failing to state and declare in his 2013 SALN, (1) the property acquired by his wife through Deed of Donation dated May 12, 2008; (2) her properties covered by CLOA CA-25916 and CLOA VOS-28452; (3) his properties covered by CLOA VOS-28012 and CARP-2013000371; (4) his firearms, a HPRFL BMSTR 223, a Pistol STI 40, a CZ 9MM SPO1 Shadow, and HPRFL UDMC 556.”

In the eighth charge sheet, it alleged that he “ma[d]e a willful and deliberate assertion of falsehood upon a material matter by failing to state and declare in his 2014 SALN, (1) the property acquired by his wife through Deed of Donation dated May 12, 2008; (2) her properties covered by CLOA CA-25916 and CLOA VOS-28452; and (3) his property covered by CLOA VOS-28012.”