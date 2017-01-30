Ex-PNP head posts bail

Former Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Alan Purisima has posted a total of P20,000 bail for his provisional liberty after the Office of the Ombudsman filed a graft case as well as a case of usurpation of official functions against him last week.

He was charged along with former PNP-Special Action Force (SAF) Director Getulio Napeñas over their alleged participation in the mounting of an anti-terrorist operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in 2015 despite Purisima being under preventive suspension.

The cases have been designated by raffle to the Sandiganbayan’s Fourth Division.

On Monday, Purisima posted bail even as the court is yet to determine whether there is probable cause to issue arrest warrants.

The Ombudsman initiated in February 2015 a fact-finding probe, which looked into possible persons responsible in, among others, the planning and conduct of the police operation.

It later approved the recommendation of its special panel of field investigators to initiate preliminary investigation, and found basis to charge Purisima and Napeñas last April.

The respondents then filed motions for reconsideration but the Ombudsman maintained its ruling and filed the charges last Tuesday.

The police operation, known as Oplan Exodus, resulted in the killing of international terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir alias Marwan.

Over 60 people, including 44 members of the PNP-SAF, were killed in an ensuing gunbattle. REINA TOLENTINO