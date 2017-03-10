Ex-PNP officer, companion nabbed for selling guns

AGUILAR,Pangasinan: A dismissed police officer and his companion who are notorious gun runners were arrested by police operatives here while carrying and selling assorted firearms in an entrapment in Barangay Laoag last Thursday afternoon.

PNP Provincial Director, Senior Supt. Ronaldo Oiver Lee identified the suspects as former police inspector (Leutenant) Jeffrey Cruz-Mejia, resident of Barangay Poblacion, Luba, Abra and Jessie Acam Caburnay of Barangay Poblacion in Bugallon town.

The suspects are now facing charges for illegal possession of firearms, illegal selling of spare parts, illegal selling of guns and illegal possession of assorted ammunitions which were filed at the provincial prosecutor’s office in Lingayen.

Lee said, the suspects were arrested for selling guns at about 5 p.m .on March 9 by joint operatives of provincial intelligence branch and Aguilar police station led by Senior Inspector Arturo B. Melchor in Sitio Aliling in Barangay Laoag.

Melchor told The Manila Times that they received information from a police asset that Mejia and Caburnay will deliver assorted firearms to their prospective buyers so he immediately formed a team of policemen to conduct an entrapment.

The two suspects arrived at the crime scene boarding a red Mitsubishi pick-up with plate no. XDN-335. Confiscated from them were two 12-gauge shotguns, a caliber 45, caliber 9 mm, assorted spare parts of guns and hundreds of assorted ammunitions.

When asked by police, Cruz failed to show any documents permitting him to carry firearms outside his residence. It was learned that he is a former member of the police regional office in the Cordillera Administrative Region. He was dismissed from the service after he was found guilty of an administrative case filed against him for his involvement in some illegal activities.

At the police station, Cruz admitted that he decided to engage in selling guns and ammunitions after he was dismissed from the service and lost his income.

Cruz said he will deliver the guns to their buyer who introduced himself as a businessman in Aguilar town but he did not know his real identity.

JAIME G. AQUINO