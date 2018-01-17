Ex-police officer killed, assassin gunned down as well

Calamba City, Laguna: A retired police officer was killed on Tuesday by a lone gunman who also died after the victim fought back. Supt. Sancho Celedio, city police chief, identified the victim as retired Senior Police Officer 1 Renato Opeña. Opeña was in his compound at Purok 9, Barangay Uno here when the suspect appeared and shot him several times. Despite his wounds, Opeña fired back hitting the suspect. The two were dead on arrival at Calamba Medical Center. Opeña, a bookies operator, survived an ambushed six years ago. Investigators have yet to identify the suspect.