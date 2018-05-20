EX-POLICEMAN, PAL KILLED IN SOUTH COTABATO DRUG RAID

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: A former policeman and his companion were killed after they engaged law enforcers in a gunfight during a pre-dawn anti-drug operation on Friday in Santo Niño town, South Cotabato. Supt. Aldrin Gonzales, spokesman for Police Regional Office (PRO-12), said elements of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit and the town police were to serve search warrants against former Police Officer 2 Edgar Porras in Barangay Poblacion when he and alleged drug dealer Henry Vera opened fire. Porras, formerly with the Caraga region police unit, was dismissed from the service for being absent without official leave. The team seized from Porras a 9mm caliber submachine gun with ammunition and a caliber .38 revolver from Vera. Nineteen sachets of shabu were seized from them. PRO-12 records show that 55 drug suspects have been killed in 678 anti-drug operations in the Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, General Santos City) region.