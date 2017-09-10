Ex-policemen nabbed for murder of village chief

BACOLOD CITY: A former member of the Bacolod City Police Office linked to the brutal killing of a barangay (village) chief and two maritime instructors 14 years ago was nabbed by the elements of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on Saturday. Arrested was Police Officer Ruel Villacanas, 51, while walking along the Provincial Lagoon Park, South Capitol Road. He was one of seven police officers and civilians named as suspects to the murder of former Barangay Pahanocoy chairman Eleuterio Salabas and Ricardo Suganob and Maximo Lomoljo Jr. on August 31, 2003. The bodies of Salabas, Suganob and Lomoljo were found at the shores of Bago River, Pulupandan and in Ajuy town in Iloilo after they were reported missing. Villacanas told local media here that he fled to General Santos City after a warrant of arrest was issued against him. Also named suspects were former provincial police Director, retired Senior Supt. Vicente Ponteras; former BCPO Director, retired Supt. George Bajelot; former Senior Insp. Jonathan Lorilla, Police Officer (PO) 2 Allen Winston Julleza, Senior Police Officer 2 Nelson Grijaldo, PO2 Dennis Belandres, PO1 Bernard Cimatu and other civilians.

Eugene Y. Adiong