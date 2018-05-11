Ex-president Aquino, LP slam Sereno ouster

FORMER president Benigno Aquino 3rd on Friday slammed the decision of the Supreme Court to oust Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, insisting that she can only be removed through impeachment, not through a quo warranto petition.

“Makailang ulit nang nasabi ng Korte Suprema na kung ang batas ay malinaw na, hindi na kailangan ng paliwanagan pa. Klaro ang nasa Saligang Batas: ang impeachable officer, sa pamamagitan lang ng impeachment pwedeng maalis sa pwesto (The Supreme Court has repeatedly said that when a law is clear, you don’t have to make it more clearer: An impeachable officer may only be removed through an impeachment),” Aquino said in a statement.

The former president then likened the decision of the majority of Supreme Court justices to an unripe manggo.

“Sa aking pananaw, kung anuman ang magiging paliwanag ng mayorya, ang makikita lang natin ay isang pilit na pilit na desisyon (In my opinion, whatever the explanation of the majority is, what we can see is that it was a forced decision),” Auqino said.

“Ang tanong ngayon: Gaano kaya kaasim ang desisyong pilit nilang isusubo sa atin (The question now: How sour is the decision they are forcing on us)?” he added.

It was Aquino who appointed Sereno to head the judiciary.

Earlier on Friday, the Liberal Party, which includes Aquino, vowed to fight for a Supreme Court that would stand for a just rule of law.

The LP said that the law should be just to all. “The law must be predictable. Changing the law in the middle of the match is not right. Using the law for the whims of those in power is not right.”

“On May 11, we choose to make a stand again. We Liberals will stand with other Filipinos who have had enough of the wanton disregard of our laws, our democracy, our sovereignty,” the LP said.

“The rule of law, not of man, must prevail. Yielding to those in power, and not to the law, is not right,” it said.

It added: “Disregarding the law–whether on national issues such as the plot to kick out Chief Justice Sereno or in global issues such as the militarization in the West Philippine Sea — is not right.”

The LP said that society made laws to govern how people would interact with each other.

“Those who wield power must be compassionate rather than ruthless toward the poor and the weak and the powerless. The wrong is being normalized. The right is being twisted,” the LP said.

“We will take part in the fight for justice. We will fight for the soul of the Philippines: Creative, and not destructive. Compassionate, not rude. Resolute in our principles, not silent,” the LP said.

Voting 8-6 on Friday, magistrates of the high court ousted Sereno, the first woman to hold the top post in the judiciary.

Sereno was expected to serve until she reached the mandatory retirement age in 2030.

Aside from Aquino, the LP statement was signed by Senators Francis Pangilinan, Franklin Drilon, Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino, Leila de Lima; Representatives Edgar Erice, Jorge John Banal Jr., Jose Christopher Belmonte, Teodoro Baguilat Jr., Francis Gerald Abaya, Edcel Lagman, Raul Daza, Cebu Governor Hilario Davide 3rd, former Sen. Wigberto Tañada, Sr.; former House deputy speaker for Luzon Lorenzo Tañada 3rd, and former Agriculture secretary Proceso Alcala, among others. CATHERINE S. VALENTE, BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO