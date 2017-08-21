Ex-president Aquino slams Duterte anew, compares drug war to Martial Law

FORMER president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III said Monday that the issue of violence during Martial Law under then president Ferdinand Marcos was no different from the incumbent administration’s war on drugs.

Aquino said that if Filipinos would look around, the problems that the Philippines were facing 34 years ago were the same one that the country was facing today.

Aquino delivered his speech after a mass commemorating the 34th death anniversary of his father, Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., who was assassinated in 1983.

“Yung mga nahabol sa droga karamihan namamatay, baka lahat pati sa ordinaryong panahon baka sumuko at mag-isip: di rin naman ako lulusot dito, lalaban na ako.”

He said he learned the story of Kian de los Santos upon reading the news.

“Nagimbal tayo. Ito grade school na estudyante. May apat na taon. May tatlo, limang taong gulang. May mas bata na hindi pa nakakatungtong sa eskwelahan. Yung mga naapatay rito collateral damage,”

“Noong panahon namin importante yung proseso, importante na walang babalik sa amin at sasabihin na kami mismo ang lumalabag sa batas,” said Aquino.

Aquino thanked President Rodrigo Duterte’s message of appreciation to his late father.

“Kami’y nagpapasalamat sa magandang sinabi sa aking ama. Siguro pakiusap ko lang baka puwedeng paminsan-minsan babasahin po niya ulit ito dahil galing naman ho sa kanya ‘yung mga salita, at dito nga baka maalala natin saan tayo nanggaling,” Aquino said.

Former president Aquino, his sisters Ballsy Aquino-Cruz, Pinky Aquino-Abellada, Viel Aquino-Dee, and Kris Aquino were all present.

Supporters and members of People Power Volunteers for Reform (PPVR) also came to the mass held at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City.

Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo, Senators Paolo “Bam” Benigno Aquino IV, Francis Pangilinan, Franklin Drilon and, and Antonio Trillanes IV also joined the family.