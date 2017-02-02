Ex-president George H.W. Bush to toss Super Bowl coin

HOUSTON: Former US President George H.W. Bush will conduct the coin toss at this weekend’s Super Bowl just days after being released from a Texas hospital after recovering from pneumonia, it was confirmed Wednesday (Thursday in Manila).

National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters that the 41st president, age 92, and his wife Barbara, 91, were eager to attend the showpiece in Houston.

“I approached them back in December. They were very enthusiastic about wanting to participate and we’re honored to have them,” Goodell said.

Bush senior was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on January 14 suffering from bacterial pneumonia. He was released from hospital on Monday.

Former President Bush has Parkinson’s disease, which has left him in a wheelchair. His is a less-common version of Parkinson’s that only affects the lower body.

Bush, who served as commander-in-chief from 1989 to 1993, is the oldest of the five living former US presidents.

AFP