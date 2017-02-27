Ex-prisons chief in de Lima drug case surrenders

FORMER Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) acting chief Rafael Ragos, co-accused of Sen. Leila de Lima in the drug trafficking charges lodged against her, surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) before noon on Sunday.

Ragos and de Lima, along with the latter’s former bodyguard Ronnie Dayan, face criminal charges before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Muntinlupa City.

The former officer in charge of BuCor and NBI deputy director surrendered three days after a warrant of arrest was issued against him by Judge Juanita Guerrero.

NBI Director Dante Gierran confirmed that Ragos had surrendered.

Ragos is expected to be brought before the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 204 on Monday. In the meantime, he will be detained at the NBI detention cell until the court decides on where he should be committed.

He had earlier testified before the justice panel of the House of Representatives that he delivered drug money to de Lima when she was Justice department secretary, upon the instructions of Dayan.

Along with Dayan and de Lima, Ragos was charged with three counts of sale and trading of illegal drugs along with the concomitant liability of government officials under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

De Lima and Dayan were presented to the Muntinlupa court on Friday. The lawmaker was jailed at the Custodial Center of the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame, while Dayan was sent to Muntinlupa City Jail.

“After a careful evaluation of the herein information and all the evidence presented during the preliminary investigation conducted in this case by the Department of Justice, Manila, the Court finds sufficient probable cause for the issuance of warrants of arrest against the accused Leila de Lima, Rafael Marcos Ragos and Ronnie Palisoc Dayan,” the Muntinlupa RTC said.

Separate cases for three counts of drug trafficking against were filed against de Lima before two other courts: Branch 205 under Judge Amelia Fabros-Corpuz and Branch 206 under Judge Patria Manalastas-De Leon.

De Lima is joined by her nephew Jose Adrian Dera in the case in Branch 205.

The third case in Branch 206 is against de Lima, Dera, Dayan, former BuCor chief Franklin Bucayu, his alleged bagman Wilfredo Elli, high-profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian and de Lima’s former bodyguard Jonel Sanchez.

