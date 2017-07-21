Ex-Rizal police chief survives ambush

A former chief of police of Binangonan, Rizal survived an ambush in Antipolo City on Friday morning.

Investigators said the victim, Supt. Noel Versoza, 50, was refueling at a gasoline station in Barangay De la Paz at about 7 a.m. when the suspects riding in motorcycles drove by and fired at least three shots.

The police officer did not return fire but instead drove his car and sought refuge at the nearby Antipolo Cathedral.

He was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment but was later transferred to the Philippine National Police General Hospital in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

A bullet grazed Versoza’s left shoulder. The mask-wearing suspects fled after the shooting.

Versoza, of Barangay San Luis in Antipolo City, is assigned to the Rizal Police Provincial Personnel Holding Account Unit.

with NEIL A. ALCOBER