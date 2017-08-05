THE Office of the Ombudsman has filed a graft case at the Sandiganbayan against a former governor and six others for the illegal purchase of liquid organic fertilizer.

Named respondents were former Romblon governor Eleandro Madrona; former provincial administrator Joel Sy; then-treasurer Ruby Fababeir; then-provincial agriculturist Geishler Fadri; then-senior agriculturist Oscar Galos; and Anthony Rugas, who was then-assistant provincial government department head of the general services office.

Elisa Morales, who was then-representative of Feshan Philippines Incorporated, was also charged.

According to the charge sheet, the respondents allegedly entered into a contract with Feshan to buy 3,333 bottles of liquid organic fertilizer at P1,500 per bottle through direct contracting in 2004.

The alternative method of procurement cost the government of Romblon P4.86 million. It did not comply with the required public bidding.

The Ombudsman recommended a P30,000 bail each for the provisional liberty of the respondents. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO