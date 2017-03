KIEV: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko blamed Russia for the murder of a former Russian lawmaker in Kiev on Thursday, saying it was an “act of state terrorism.”

Poroshenko said the “cunning murder” of former Russian MP Denis Voronenkov—who said he had received threats from Moscow’s security services—was an “act of terrorism on the part of Russia, which he was forced to leave for political reasons,” presidential spokesman Svyatoslav Tsegolko wrote on Facebook. AFP