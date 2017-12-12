Ex-Samar gov in graft, malversation raps

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed graft and malversation charges before the Sandiganbayan against former Samar governor and now Samar Second District Rep. Milagrosa Tan and other individuals in connection with the purchase of drugs, medicines and dental supplies totaling P69.04 million in 2007.

The Ombudsman filed three counts of violation of Section 3(g) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act against Tan and Roselyn Larce, who was identified in the charge sheets as then-proprietor of Zybermed Medi Pharma.

In the first and second cases, the Ombudsman alleged in the charge sheets that Tan “purchase[d]drugs and medicines totaling” P30.7 million and totaling P4.6 million “from Zybermed Medi Pharma… which transaction was deemed ‘unnecessary and non-responsive to the exigencies of the service’ by the Commission on Audit,” supposedly “there being no justification for the purchase of such large quantities of drugs, medicines and dental supplies, thus both accused, in conspiracy with each other, had entered into a contract that is grossly disadvantageous to the government, particularly the province of Samar.”

In the third case, it was alleged that Tan purchased drugs and medicines totaling” P33.68 million from Zybermed Medi Pharma.

According to the charge sheets, Zybermed Medi Pharma was “a Pasig City- based business entity” that was supposedly “not licensed to operate business in Catbalogan City, Samar, and in Pasig City.”

The Ombudsman also filed five counts of violation of Section 3(e) of the anti-graft law against Tan; then-provincial treasurer Bienvenido Sabanecio Jr.; then-provincial accountant Francasio Detosil; Ariel Yboa, who was then-OIC of the provincial general service office; then-,administrative officer Rolando Montejo; then-supply officer George Abrina; and Larce.

The Ombudsman alleged in the charge sheets that Tan, Sabanecio, Detosil, Yboa, Montejo and Abrina, “conniving and confederating with one another and with” Larce, paid a total of P69.04 million “in public funds to Zybermed, for the purchase of” dental supplies, drugs and medicines “even if the purchase is” supposedly “’unnecessary and non-responsive to the exigencies of the service,’ and despite Zybermed’s” supposed “ineligibility to enter into such transaction… thus,” allegedly “causing undue injury to the government, and giving unwarranted benefit to Larce and Zybermed in the aforestated amount.”

Also, the Ombudmsan filed five counts of malversation against Tan, Sabanecio, Detosil, Yboa, Montejo, Abrina and Larce.