Ex-Samar gov seeks dismissal of graft cases

Former Samar governor and now Second District Rep. Milagrosa Tan is asking the Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division to dismiss graft and malversation charges filed against her, claiming her right to speedy disposition of her cases was violated.

Tan’s cases stemmed from allegedly anomalous purchase of drugs, medicines and dental supplies amounting to P69.04 million in 2007.

Charged along with Tan was Roselyn Larce, then-proprietor of Zybermed Medi Pharma, for three counts in violation of Section 3(g) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

In a separate charge sheet, Tan is facing five counts of the same violation and malversation along with former Samar provincial government officials: Treasurer Bienvenido Sabanecio Jr.; Accountant Francasio Detosil; Officer-in-Charge-General Service Office Ariel Yboa; Administrative Officer Rolando Montejo; Supply Officer George Abrina; and Larce.

According to the charge sheets, Zybermed Medi Pharma was a Pasig City-based business entity that was not licensed to operate businesses in Catbalogan City, Samar, and even in Pasig City.

In a motion to dismiss, Tan’s camp said “… the Office of the Ombudsman violated her right to a speedy disposition of her cases when it took the Ombudsman more than 10 years to conduct the fact-finding and preliminary investigation, as shown by the following material dates and chronology of events.”|

On September 8, 2015 the Office of the Ombudsman required Tan and her co-accused to file counter-affidavits and Tan filed hers on December 28, 2015.

In a resolution dated October 6, 2016, however, the Ombudsman found basis to file the cases before the Sandiganbayan, prompting Tan to file a motion for reconsideration on December 22, 2016, which the Ombudsman denied in an order dated February 6, 2017.

The Ombudsman filed the cases before the anti-graft Sandiganbayan on November 24, 2017.

“Surely, the period of more than ten (10) years from the time the three (3) Notices of Disallowance (ND) were issued by the Commission on Audit on 7 August 2007 up to the filing of the Information before the Honorable Sandiganbayan on 24 November 2017 is inordinate, oppressive, capricious and vexatious, violating as it does the right of the accused-movant Tan to due process and to a speedy disposition of her cases,” it added.

The defense asked to suspend Tan’s scheduled arraigned on January 12, pending the anti-graft court’s decision on their motion.

REINA C. TOLENTINO